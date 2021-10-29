Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

