Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
