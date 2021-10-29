Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $175.26. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $271.29.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

