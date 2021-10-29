Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $175.26. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $271.29.
In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
