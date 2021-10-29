Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 1,006,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,028. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

