AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in October

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.