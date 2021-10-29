AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in October

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 93,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.