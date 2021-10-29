AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

