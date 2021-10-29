Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 9,985 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 279.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BeiGene by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BeiGene by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.