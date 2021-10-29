Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,846 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

