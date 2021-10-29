Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,328,510 shares of company stock worth $86,168,466. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

