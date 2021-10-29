Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,196 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of K opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

