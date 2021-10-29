Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 15,175 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.