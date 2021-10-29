Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

