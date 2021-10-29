Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €200.95 ($236.41) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €196.65.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

