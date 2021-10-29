Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.