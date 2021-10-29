Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.46. 71,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

