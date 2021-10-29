Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $21.02 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.