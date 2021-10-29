Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.31. 3,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $904.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

