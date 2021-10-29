Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Reaches $461.41 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $461.41 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00061788 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003697 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010260 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

