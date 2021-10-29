Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

