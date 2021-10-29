Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $25.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will earn $25.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $25.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,530.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $138.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.98 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,516.55 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

