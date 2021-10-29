Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is AQR Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $921,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,920.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,516.55 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

