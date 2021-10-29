Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,450.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,516.55 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

