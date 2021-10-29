Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,516.55 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

