AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.78. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$16.56 and a 52 week high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

