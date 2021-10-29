AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.16

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 38186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AltC Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.94% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

