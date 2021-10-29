Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE MO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.11. 13,374,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.