Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.
NYSE MO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.11. 13,374,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
