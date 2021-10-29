Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 335,213 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Datto worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $14,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.50. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

