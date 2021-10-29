Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4.98 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $24,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $20,050,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $17,167,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,940,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRNG opened at $14.28 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.