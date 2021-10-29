Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $2,598,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 249.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 129.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Barclays downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

