Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,069 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,175,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TRU stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

