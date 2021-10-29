Amalgamated Bank Acquires 182,760 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 184,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

