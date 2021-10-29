Amalgamated Bank Buys 22,413 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 370.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,396,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.71.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $627.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,560. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

