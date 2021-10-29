Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 286.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

ZTS traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $213.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.