Amalgamated Bank Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2,214.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.87. 13,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,596. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $128.79 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

