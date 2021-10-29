Amalgamated Bank Purchases 51,971 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 325.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 938.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

