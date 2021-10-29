Amalgamated Bank Purchases 68,065 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.78. 25,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.90. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

