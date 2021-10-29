Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,447.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 603,712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,428. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

