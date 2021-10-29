Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,563. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $567.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.