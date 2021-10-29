Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4,250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,117.86.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

