Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,875.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.