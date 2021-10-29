Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $189.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.