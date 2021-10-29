American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AXL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 1,412,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

