American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 31,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

