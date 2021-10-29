American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 0.6%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32. 128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.