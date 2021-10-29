American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of American Public Education worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

