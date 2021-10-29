American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.10 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 138,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,568. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

