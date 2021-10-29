AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans None Dividend of $4.00

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

