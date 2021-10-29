AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

