AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.
In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.