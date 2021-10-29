Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $133.93 on Friday, hitting $3,312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,096.30.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

