Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $421.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

