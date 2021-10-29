Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,082 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 1,997,856 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

